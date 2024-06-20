Influencer ‘Meatball' sentenced to 5 years probation for September's looting in Philly

The online influencer known as "Meatball" has been sentenced to five years of probation and over 100 hours of community service after she was arrested while livestreaming looting throughout the city in September.

Dayjia Blackwell, 22, was charged with criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief, riot, and disorderly conduct among other offenses.

Blackwell must complete 150 hours of community service and pay a $10,000 fine along with her probation as part of her sentencing.

In a statement from the Philadelphia District Attorney's office, officials said that Blackwell was charged for her alleged role in multiple incidents of property destruction, burglary, and theft from businesses in seven different locations throughout the city on the evening of Sept. 26.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Blackwell is alleged to have used her social media platform to encourage people to engage in criminal activities at those locations, and is alleged to have engaged in criminal activities herself," the DA's office said in a statement on the charges.

Blackwell was arrested during looting that erupted after a peaceful protest took place when charges were dismissed against the officer who shot and killed Eddie Irizarry.

Charges against former officer Mark Dial in Irizarry's death were re-instated in October.

As city officials worked to get citywide looting under control, then mayor Jim Kenney blamed Blackwell for the incidents that followed the protest, saying she encouraged her online followers to engage in illegal activities.

"[She was] livestreaming the whole thing, wound up with 12,000 followers and created, basically incited, the riot," the mayor said at that time.

As the chaos unfolded across the city, Blackwell had livestreamed much of it, up until her arrest, to her more than 180,000 followers.

In the videos she posted to her Instagram stories, she appeared to be cheering on the crowd robbing the Apple store in Center City while shouting "free iPhones." She could also be seen walking with the crowd as they moved to different stores and drove to parts of the city.