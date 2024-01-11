Health officials in Delaware are warning residents of a possible exposure to the measles virus in Wilmington.

The exposure happened at the Nemours Children's Hospital on Dec. 29, 2023, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health.

While conducting contact tracing, officials found between 20 and 30 people were exposed to the person carrying the virus.

The person was not symptomatic at the time of the exposure but was infectious while visiting the hospital, officials said.

If you were exposed to measles

If you were exposed to the virus and are suffering from any symptoms, officials say you should call the Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at (302) 744-4990.

Or, you can call Delaware's 24-hour reporting line at 1-888-295-5156.

Other steps to take if you're suffering from symptoms:

Contact your healthcare provider or pediatrician right away, especially if you don’t feel well. Tell your doctor about your possible measles exposure.

Alert your healthcare provider before visiting. Tell them that you’ve been exposed to measles and ask them to call the health department.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles is a virus that can pass from person to person through direct contact or through the air by droplets from coughing or sneezing.

Symptoms include:

fever

running nose

cough

puffy eyes

red, spotty rash

This comes as health officials in Montgomery County and in Philadelphia are also reporting measles exposures.