McGillin's Olde Ale House opens retail store in Center City

Philadelphia's oldest bar is getting into the retail business.

The 165-year-old McGillin's Olde Ale House has opened McGillin's Shoppe, a 500-square-foot retail location at 123 S. Juniper St. in Center City, according to NBC10's partners at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The shop is a permanent retail location that sells sells around 100 different items, including McGillin's apparel, as well as Philadelphia-themed souvenirs and Irish imports such as wool scarves, hats and socks.

The store quietly opened two weeks ago, but a grand opening for the store is set for June 6.