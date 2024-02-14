Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker was surrounded by love in the park that bears its name as she officiated the first wedding of the day at LOVE Park on Valentine’s Day.

In her first-time officiating nuptials since becoming the first woman to lead the city, Parker joined Mike Snader, of the Philly area, and Amy Brown, of St. Lucia, in matrimony.

Amy and her new husband Mike said they wanted to be married in the City of Brotherly Love after they visited LOVE Park on Amy’s first trip to Philly six years ago.

“We were here six years ago, it was my first time, and we took pictures by the LOVE sign, and it was just so sentimental now for us to come back and, you know, experience that again, together,” the bride told NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle.

When asked why they chose Valentine’s Day and LOVE Park for the ceremony, the groom said they wanted to do something simple.

“LOVE Park seems like the place to be on Valentine’s Day," he said. "And we just wanted to do it here in Philadelphia.”

“It was just sentimental for us to be back here to celebrate our union," his new wife agreed. "I’m happy. I’m elated about this, and this moment is just so precious and exciting for us.”

The LOVE Sculpture in LOVE Park served as the backdrop for new couples, kicking off their new lives and the Wedding Wednesday season at LOVE Park, where couples can get married or renew their vows.

The city's Department of Parks and Recreation had a full day of festivities planned for Valentine’s Day at Love Park including live performances and speed dating.