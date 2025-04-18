Skip to content
Breaking
2 dead, 6 injured, suspect in custody after Florida State University shooting
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Weather
Local
Sports
NBC10 Responds
Entertainment
Investigators
Videos
Newsletters
Watch 24/7
Create profile / Log in
Dashboard
Email preferences
Sign out
Trending
Submit a News Tip
Spring Cleaning
Philadelphia Eagles 🦅
Find It on 10
Philadelphia Phillies ⚾
Local Impact Grants
Real ID Guide
Immigration
Battleground Politics
The Trump Administration
Stream NBC10 24/7 📲
Expand
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.