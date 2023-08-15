The mayor of Camden, Delaware has agreed to resign from his role after he pleaded guilty to charges related to a fight with teenagers at a car wash.

In February, Camden mayor Justin King started a fight with two 19-year-olds after accusing them of causing mischief at a car wash.

King shoved the two men and then grabbed one of them by their hoodie while they were on the ground. Both victims sustained minor injuries.

King pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and hindering prosecution on Tuesday. He pleaded no contest to offensive touching.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The case was first handled by the Camden Police Department but was passed on to the Delaware Department of Justice due to King's position as an elected official.

He is also accused of suppressing evidence in the case and overwriting video surveillance evidence.

"Mr. King’s actions and lack of self-control are not the behavior of a grownup, and certainly not the mayor of a town,” Delaware's Attorney General Kathy Jennings said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

King will serve one-year probation and will pay a fine of $500. He cannot contact the two victims and is required to resign from his office as mayor.