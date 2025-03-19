Mayor of Lumberton, NJ, drove drunk to pick up son, 2, from daycare, police say

The mayor of Lumberton, New Jersey was arrested at her home on St. Patrick's Day after, police allege, she drove with her two-year-old son in her car while under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday, March 17, 2025 at about 6:11 p.m., after law enforcement officials were sent a video that, allegedly, showed a vehicle swerving out of lanes while driving and, at one point, nearly hitting a utility pole.

Officers visited the home of the vehicle's owner, Gina LaPlaca, the mayor of Lumberton, New Jersey, after viewing the video.

At the home, court documents claim, LaPlaca admitted to officers that she had been drinking and said she drove the vehicle to pick up her two-year-old son from daycare.

Also, according to court documents, at the time, officers administered a field sobriety test and LaPlaca "appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the offense."

A search of LaPlaca's vehicle, court documents claim, yielded the discovery of an opened alcohol container.

Following her arrest, LaPlaca's husband, Jason Carty, a political activist -- and former executive director of the New Jersey Brewers Guild -- posted on social media to say LaPlaca has struggled with addiction.

Contacted Wednesday, police had no comment on LaPlaca's arrest.

But, she has a court date scheduled for April 15, 2025.