Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signed three bills -- all focused on elements of public safety -- into law on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement ahead of the day's event, Parker's office said that the move is intended to support the city's "ongoing efforts to protect the public from the dangers of rate-of-fire acceleration devices (guns), excessive speeding on major roadways, and evictions."

The bills have all made it through City Council and have been on Parker's desk awaiting her signature.

On bump stocks and other devices that can be used to increase the rate-of-fire of firearms, Parker is expected to sign legislation that would ban the manufacturing, sale and possession of any such item in the City of Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, Parker celebrated the bill as a collaborative effort between City Council and her office in order to make an effort to prevent gun violence.

"I, as mayor, and the administration alone can't solve this gun violence by ourselves," she said. "We need intergovernmental, cross-collaborative partnerships."

The move would ban bump stocks after the Supreme Court recently struck down a federal ban on the devices that was put in place after a gunman in Las Vegas attacked a country music festival with assault rifles in 2017.

That decision made the rate-of-fire increasing devices once again legal in Pennsylvania.

On speeding, the mayor is set to sign legislation that would build on the success that legislators have seen from a speed camera program on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The program has been so successful that, Parker claimed, the cameras Roosevelt Boulevard could be considered to save one life a month due to how they tamper down traffic speeds on the roadway.

"The traffic safety focus of this legislation is to ensure that when we talk about a safer Philadelphia, we want Philadelphians to know that traffic safety is a part of making Philadelphia safer," Parker said in support of the bill.

This bill would extend the use of these cameras along the boulevard to locations "between Ninth Street and the Philadelphia County line shared with Bucks County."

It would also permit the installation of speed cameras along Broad Street in locations from League Island Boulevard to the county line that Philadelphia shares with Montgomery County.

Finally, with the third bill that Parker is expected to sign on Tuesday, the city will stall new licensing requirements and training procedures for individuals who perform evictions of tenants at properties in this city.

This would require eviction officers to undergo use of force training, basic firearm training, crisis intervention training and other requirements.

Parker pointed out that, in total, those preforming evictions would need to undergo 198 hours of required training.

"We've all seen the incidents that have generated the headlines regarding this issue and we've seen the need to adequately train those who are carrying out evictions. And, we've all heard your calls for accountability," She said, noting she was proud to sign this legislation.

The move comes after a woman was shot in the head by a contractor handing an eviction effort back in July of 2023.

The bills would go into effect immediately upon being signed by the mayor.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.