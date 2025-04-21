Trial begins for Philly man accused of shooting 6 officers during 2019 standoff

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Maurice Hill, a 41-year-old man accused of shooting six police officers during an hourslong standoff in North Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood that gripped the city and nation nearly six years ago.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. as narcotics officers served a warrant at a home near North 15th and West Butler streets. Officials said the officers entered the kitchen of the home when Hill – who was armed with an assault-style weapon – opened fire. As Hill continued to fire, some of the officers fired back while others escaped through windows and doors, officials said.

The shooting prompted a massive law enforcement response and forced the community into lockdown for more than seven hours. During that time, Hill allegedly fired more than 100 rounds. Two Philadelphia police officers and three civilians were trapped inside the home and were eventually safely evacuated by a SWAT team.

Six police officers were injured by gunfire during the standoff though none of them suffered life-threatening injuries. Another officer was also injured in a car crash while responding to the standoff.

Hill finally surrendered to police shortly after midnight the next day, officials said.

Hill had an extensive criminal record prior to the standoff. He was first arrested as an 18-year-old in 2001 for illegally possessing a gun with an altered serial number, court records show. He was found guilty on five counts related to that arrest.

In 2002 he was arrested yet again and eventually pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy.

Hill would continue to be arrested over the years, with his crimes escalating in severity. In 2008, he was convicted of resisting arrest, criminal trespass and fleeing from police. Three years later, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and was found guilty of perjury in 2013.

Jury selection for Hill’s latest trial took about four hours on Monday, April 21, 2025. Six men and six women make up the panel. Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday morning and the trial could last up to two weeks.