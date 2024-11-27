Pennsylvania

Massive fire damages 6 homes in Norristown, Pa.

A fire damaged at least six homes on the 700 block of Lafayette Street in Norristown, Pa., on Wednesday, Nov. 27

By David Chang

A massive fire damaged six homes in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

The two-alarm fire started shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday along the 700 block of Lafayette Street. 

The fire spread to six homes leading to evacuations. Responding firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control. 

No injuries have been reported. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. Officials have not yet revealed the cause.

