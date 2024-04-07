5 masked, armed robbery suspects wanted in Delaware home invasion, police say

Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred early Saturday morning in Delaware.

According to Delaware State Police, at approximately 12:32 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 6900 block of Sharptown Road in Laurel for a report of a home invasion.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed approximately five men broke into the home, which was occupied by two teenagers at the time.

The suspects ransacked the home and fled with an undisclosed amount of property, police said. No one in the home was injured.

Police said the suspects were armed and wore masks. At this time surveillance images and video are not yet available.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective D. Hickman by calling 302-752-3856.

You can also send a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.