Man recieves 41-year sentence for sexually assaulting young girl in New Jersey

A man from Maryland has been sentenced to 41 years behind bars in New Jersey for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in Burlington County, prosecutors announced.

Kevin Williams, 34, of Clinton, Maryland, was found guilty in July of two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and four counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Officials said Williams must serve 38 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

The assaults occurred several years ago on multiple occasions, officials shared. Williams was taken into custody in December 2020 by the Maryland State Police.

Officials said additional details are being withheld in an attempt to protect the identity of the victim.

“The victim in this case endured abuse that continues to traumatize her to this day,” Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said in a news release. “We admire the strength and determination she displayed during the prosecution, and hope the justice that was brought on her behalf is meaningful as she pursues a happy, fulfilling life."