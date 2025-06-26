Philadelphia's first queer women's sports bar to open this summer

Philadelphia's first-ever queer women's sports bar and venue, Marsha's, is set to open on South Street at the end of summer.

Founder and Philadelphia native, Chivonn Anderson, shared that she wants to create an inclusive space where the LGBTQ+ community, women, and sports fans can come together to be supported and connected.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Anderson came out at the age of 15 and spent the '90s finding a sense of belonging and community on South Street.

"South Street was the only place I ever felt comfortable growing up,” Anderson shared. “Creating Marsha’s on the corner of South Street and Passyunk Ave feels like a full-circle moment. It’s about building the kind of bar everyone feels welcome stepping foot in.”

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The bar is set to open at the end of the summer and will reflect a space of inclusivity and representation.

"Marsha’s is more than a bar; it’s a vibrant, inclusive space where everyone can feel welcome, safe, and seen. The venue features a dynamic mix of women’s sports, local Philly teams, and queer film and television, all paired with an elevated food and drink menu," Marsha's shared in a press release. "Whether you’re cheering on your favorite team or just looking for a place to be yourself, Marsha’s is your home away from home."

As a tribute to Marsha P. Johnson, the Black transgender activist who became a central figure for LGBTQ+ rights, the bar will share the same values as Johnson, to celebrate queer history and serve as a welcoming space.

Anderson's values remain strong, as she was honored at the Philadelphia LGBTQ+ Hall of Fame Awards with the Best Small Business Leader Award for her work as Director of Development at Redcrest Kitchen.

This bar will become one of 37 lesbian bars in the United States and is expected to be a safe space for queer women.