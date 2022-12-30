Marshalls To Close Center City Location, The Latest Retailer To Leave Market Street

The Marshalls at 1044 Market St. is closing, leaving another empty storefront along an increasingly vacant stretch in the heart of Market East, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The department store will shutter on January 14, according to a spokesperson for TJX, the chain's parent company. The nearby T.J. Maxx at 1130 Market St., also a part of TJX brands, will stay open.

"We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking," said Andrew Mastrangelo, vice president for communications at TJX, in an email to the Business Journal.

The property at 10th and Market streets, which has been owned by New York-based Jenel Real Estate since 2000, also includes a CVS and the Freire Charter School. The entire space is 103,000 square feet, with Marshall's taking up 26,000 square feet.

Michael Hirschhorn, president of Jenel Real Estate, said the company is currently in talks for a new retail tenant for the space.

Read more on this story and all Philadelphia business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.