Market Street Getting Red Bus-Only Lane in Center City

Talk about painting the town red.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be taking that saying quite literally starting Tuesday, as the agency is going to be painting a bus-only lane on Market Street - between Juniper and 4th streets -- in a crimson hue.

The project is intended to help alert drivers not to travel in bus-only lanes, in an effort to help speed along travel for commuters using the bus.

PennDOT has said that there will be closures along Market Street, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Tuesday through Friday, March 31, in order to complete the work.

PennDOT, the City of Philadelphia and SEPTA are working together, the agency said, in order to paint red bus-only lanes to help improve traffic conditions and reduce crashes.

The city's first red bus-only lane was completed on Chestnut Street between Broad and 2nd streets, last year.

According to the agency, the Market Street project is part of an ongoing effort to repair and resurface 44 miles of state highways in Philadelphia.