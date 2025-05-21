Mark Dial, a former Philadelphia police officer on trial for shooting and killing Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop in Kensington in August of 2023, cried as he took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old former officer told the courtroom that when he fired the six shots that killed Irizarry, it was the first time he had used his service weapon in the line of duty.

As tears welled in his eyes, the five-year veteran of the force said he never wanted to fire his weapon in the first place.

"No," Dial responded when his defense attorney asked him if he wanted to fire his gun in the incident that was caught on his body-worn camera.

WARNING: This video contains violent imagery and explicit language. Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial has been charged with the murder of Eddie Irizarry, officials announced Friday. The District Attorney's Office also released body-worn camera footage of the deadly shooting.

Dial was then prompted to explain why he fired the deadly gunshots.

"I didn't want to get shot in the face," said a crying Dial. "Sorry."

Dial and his partner claimed they saw Irizarry driving the wrong way along a Kensington street prior to the traffic stop on Aug. 14, 2023. While testifying on Wednesday, Dial claimed his former partner, Philadelphia Police Officer Michael Morris, told him Irizarry was armed.

"I looked over and saw Mike pointing his gun screaming, 'Show his hands,'" recalled Dial. "I pulled my gun... I thought [Irizarry] was armed based on what he was doing."

Dial said he began screaming for Irizarry to show his hands.

"I wanted him to put them in the air to know there was nothing threatening," said Dial. "I screamed I was going to shoot because I wanted him to put it down."

However, Irizarry didn't have a firearm.

In fact, while there were knives found in the vehicle, Irizarry never made any move to threaten the officers -- even though police initiatially claimed he was outside the vehicle and lunged at officers with a weapon when he was fatally shot.

Instead, at the time he was killed, Irizarry sat inside his car with his windows rolled up.

But, on the stand, Dial claimed as he approached the vehicle, he saw something in Irizarry's hand.

"It looked like it was the barrel of a gun. It was black, metallic," claimed Dial. "The end of it was pointed right at me."

After he fired six times into the vehicle, Dial said he ran away from the car.

"I didn't want to get shot," the former officer said. "I didn't know if he still had a gun in his hands."

After the dust settled, Dial said he and his partner rushed Irizarry to a nearby hospital.

"I wanted to try and save him," Dial told the court.

Following the shooting, Dial claimed he went into shock before he learned that Irizarry had died.

"It was one of the worst feelings of my life," Dial said.

On cross examination, Dial told prosecutors that he never spoke to his former partner about pulling over Irizarry ahead of the shooting.

And, prosecutors said, Dial exited the police vehicle before it came to a stop near Irizarry's car, never calling in his location or information on Irizarry's vehicle before the shooting occurred.

Reminded that his former partner testified that he remembered shouting "knife" on the day the shooting occurred, Dial said he was surprised by Morris' testimony.

"I only ever hear him say 'gun,' said Dial.

Shortly after Dial took the stand, his defense attorney's rested their case.

Dial was initially charged with first-degree murder though a judge dismissed the murder charges in 2023. Those charges were then reinstated a few weeks later and Dial’s trial was set to take place last year. However, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office withdrew the first-degree murder charges against Dial in August 2024, allowing him to be free on bail. The decision came after the defense argued to the court that the prosecution did not turn over a critical expert witness report that they commissioned and planned to use at the trial.

Dial remains charged with third-degree murder. Opening arguments in his trial began on Monday, May 19, 2025. Closing arguments in this case could come as soon as Wednesday, May 21, 2025.