Man Gets Life in Prison for Christmas Eve Murder of Beloved South Philly Store Owner

A man was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a beloved South Philly business owner nearly three years ago.

Maurice Green, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder and other related offenses in the death of 81-year-old Marie Buck.

Green was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge and an additional 9 1/2 to 19 years in prison on gun offenses and for recklessly endangering another person.

Green shot and killed Buck at her store, Marie's Grocery, in South Philadelphia back on Christmas Eve in 2016.

Authorities said Green believed a relative of the victim was involved in the theft of an expensive jewelry chain and fired into the store, hitting Buck, who ran Marie's Grocery for more than 40 years and was a month away from retirement.

What to Know Maurice Green, 33, was found guilty of first-degree murder and other related offenses in the death of 81-year-old Marie Buck.

Green was sentenced to life in prison on the murder charge and an additional 9 1/2 to 19 years in prison on gun offenses and recklessly endangering another person.

Marie Buck had run Marie's Grocery for decades and was considered a mainstay in her South Philadelphia neighborhood.