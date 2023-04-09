Maria Quiñones Sánchez ‘Suspends' Campaign for Mayor

Former City Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez announced, on Sunday morning, that she was suspending her campaign for mayor.

“I am sorry to be suspending my campaign. I ran for mayor because I’ve lived every challenge this city faces, and with my policy and legislative experience, I felt I could tackle our city’s challenges head-on,” said Quiñones Sánchez in a statement released on Easter Sunday.

In suspending her run for the mayor's office, Quiñones Sánchez pushed remaining candidates to support issues that are important to Latino voters.

“At the same time, I want to push our city forward in a more inclusive and equitable direction. Over the last few months, I’ve been disappointed that the other candidates have made no mention of how they would help Latino Philadelphians,” she said in the statement.

Along with her statement, Quiñones Sánchez pointed to her agenda intended to support the Philadelphia's Latino community that included ideas that, she said, were focused on "city contracting reform to public safety to affordable housing policy."

“The needs of our community are specific and unique,” she said in the statement. “They deserved to be addressed. Our role in the future of the city cannot be denied, but we need a city government that is responsive and understanding.”

“These changes would make a huge difference for our community,” Quiñones Sánchez said in a statement.

Going forward, the former City Councilmember said she "intends to remain in public life and have community impact."