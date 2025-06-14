Man arrested in connection to Delaware shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Delaware State Police said a 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Saturday that left one man dead and two other men injured.

According to police, on Saturday, June 14, 2025, around 2 a.m., troopers responded to a home on the 24000 block of Rivers Edge Drive in Millsboro for a reported shooting.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When troopers arrived, police said they found a 19-year-old man outside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. Troopers rendered medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said two other men were also found outside the residence with gunshot injuries. They were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

25-year-old Marcus Harris — now identified as the shooter — was found inside the home and taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the 19-year-old and two other men were at the home with a woman who was acquainted with both the 19-year-old and Marcus Harris. While there, the 19-year-old got into an argument with the woman, who no longer wanted him or the other two men at the home.

A physical altercation then occurred between Harris and the 19-year-old, during which Harris shot him, police said. Harris then fired at the other two men.

Police said the woman was not injured during the incident.

Harris has been charged with first-degree murder and other related charges, according to police. He is being held at the Department of Corrections on a $480,000 cash bond.