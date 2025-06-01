Teen arrested in string of burglaries in Northeast Philly and Montgomery Co.

A man wanted for a string of robberies at Philadelphia businesses as well as in Montgomery County was arrested, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

Marcos Neto, 19, was considered one of the two suspects wanted for commercial burglary charges and other related offenses, according to investigators.

The burglaries happened in Northeast Philadelphia, North Philly and Montgomery County between Feb. 15 and May 26 of 2025, according to police.

Officials in Cheltenham Township in Montgomery County said they were looking for Neto for six weeks and issued an arrest warrant for two burglaries there.

Police say Neto has one previous arrest in Philadelphia and is deaf. He only speaks Portuguese sign language.

A second suspect is still wanted for his involvement in the robberies that happened in Northeast Philadelphia. He was described by police as a medium-built man with facial hair who was wearing a puffy coat and light-colored pants.

If you have any information on the other suspect wanted for these incidents, please call the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.

You can also submit a tip by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or visiting the Philadelphia police website. All tips will be confidential.