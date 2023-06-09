March and rally against proposed Sixers arena to cause road closures in city

On Saturday, June 10, there will be a “No Arena in the Heart of Our City” March and Rally in Center City that will cause closures throughout the city.

The march will assemble from 900 to 1000 Vine Street and the 10th Street Plaza beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The march and rally are being put on by multiple organizations in Philadelphia that have expressed their disproval of the proposed Sixers arena that would be built in downtown's Chinatown area.

The following streets will be closed for the march starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10:

10th Street from Vine Street to Market Street

Market Street from 10th Street to 11th Street

11th Street from Market Street to Arch Street

Arch Street from 11th Street to N. Broad Street

N. Broad Street from Arch Street to JFK Blvd.

The march will conclude at City Hall where the rally will take place.

Roads that are closed will open back up on a rolling basis as the march proceeds.