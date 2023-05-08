Fire Burns Through NJ Apartments, 6 Hurt

Residents banged on neighbors' doors after a fire broke out in a Burlington County, New Jersey, apartment complex late Sunday night.

At least six people were taken to area hospital with injuries after the blaze broke out just before 10:30 p.m. along Adams Drive at the Fox Meadow Apartment Complex in Maple Shade, Maple Shade police said in a Nixle report.

"Upon arrival police units found heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the apartments," police wrote.

One resident said he and another family member joined firefighters in going door-to-door -- even breaking some windows out in a search for anyone still trapped in units.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"We started banging on doors trying to get people out," Johnathan Marbosa -- who only recently moved in with his father -- said. "People were like, 'what's going on? What's going on?' And we're just telling them, 'hey, there's a fire, just get out, get out, grab whatever.'"

The heat was so intense that it melted some of the siding on a nearby building.

In total, 16 units were damaged before the fire was brought under control around 11:40 p.m.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Six people were hurt, police and Burlington County dispatchers said.

The conditions of those hurt weren't immediately revealed.

One firefighter had their gear catch fire, but wasn't injured police said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday as firefighters returned to the scene.