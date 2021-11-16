Lehigh Valley

Flames Tear Through Lehigh Valley Mansion, 2 Firefighters Hurt

By Dan Stamm and Randy Gyllenhaal

At least two firefighters were hospitalized after being hurt while battling a blaze inside a large multimillion-dollar home in the Lehigh Valley Tuesday morning.

The mansion along Barrington Lane in Salisbury Township has recently been listed on the market and may have just sold on Monday, according to firefighters and online real estate listings.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. and continued to smoke for hours. Firefighters from around Lehigh County responded as the blaze reached three alarms.

The fire attack appeared to be focused on a side of the home that looks like a castle.

At least two firefighters were rushed to the hospital with burns, said Salisbury Township Fire Marshal Don Sabo. Others were treated on scene.

The home is listed on Realtor.com as being 38,000 square feet with at least six bedrooms and more than 14 bathrooms. It was listed for more than $6 million.

"This place has got a lot of rooms for a lot of different purposes, and it’s just a big house," Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Chief Bill Sames said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning.

This story is developing and will be updated.

