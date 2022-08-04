Man's Death in Southwest Philly Brushfire Investigated as Homicide

A man was found burned to death after firefighters put out a brushfire in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday morning.

The man was about 30-40 years old and was found unresponsive in a field after the blaze on the 3100 block of 81st Street in the Eastwick neighborhood was extinguished, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Police were investigating the death as homicide by arson.

The man was found around 8:13 a.m., the PPD said. NBC10’s SkyForce10 helicopter showed several officers placing a white blanket over what may have been the body. Those officers were only a few yards from a road.

The victim was not immediately identified.