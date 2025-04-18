Man's body pulled from Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, investigation underway

Philadelphia police are investigating a man's death after his body was discovered in the Schuylkill River early Friday morning.

Police said officers were called to the 200 block of the South Schuylkill River Trail at approximately 6:37 a.m., on Friday, April 18, 2025 where the man's body was found in the water.

When medics arrived on scene they pronounced the man dead at 7 a.m., according to police.

No further details about the identity of the man or the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released.

