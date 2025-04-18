Philadelphia

Man's body pulled from Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, investigation underway

No further details about the identity of the man or the circumstances surrounding the incident have been released

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia police are investigating a man's death after his body was discovered in the Schuylkill River early Friday morning.

Police said officers were called to the 200 block of the South Schuylkill River Trail at approximately 6:37 a.m., on Friday, April 18, 2025 where the man's body was found in the water.

When medics arrived on scene they pronounced the man dead at 7 a.m., according to police.

