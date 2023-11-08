Woman shot behind Manayunk apartment building

A woman was shot in the parking lot of a Manayunk neighborhood apartment building overnight and Philadelphia police hoped to figure out what led to the shooting in a place where they say gun violence is "unusual."

Police officers rushed the rear of an apartment complex along Krams Avenue, near Wilde Street, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after getting several calls about gunshots in the area, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The responding officers found a woman in her 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to her hip slumped over the hood of a car, Small said.

She "was in and out of consciousness, not talking," Small said.

Police rushed her to the hospital where she underwent surgery in critical condition, Small said.

Investigators said they found evidence that at least three shots were fired near where the bleeding woman was found.

Later in the morning, a man being treated at another hospital for as many as nine gunshot wounds told police he had been shot at the same scene, Small said. Investigators were working to see if evidence backed up the man's claim.

A witness told investigators that a man dressed in black clothing fired at the woman while close to her, Small said. He fled the parking lot on foot.

Small called it "very unusual for a shooting to take place" in the neighborhood.

"We don't know the motive," Small said.

Police hoped that surveillance cameras would help them figure out what happened and get a better description of the shooter.