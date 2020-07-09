Man Shot During Manayunk Home Invasion

A man was shot in the back during a violent home invasion in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood late Wednesday night.

At least two men in ski masks entered the Burnside Street home at Manayunk Avenue and confronted three men inside, Philadelphia police officers on the scene said.

The intruders then shot one man in the back and pistol whipped another. The man who was shot was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Police haven’t revealed an official motive for the attack.

Gunfire also left two men hurt in West Philadelphia overnight. Police said at least two shooters opened fire on Hobart Street, leaving one man in critical condition with wounds to his back and another in stable condition with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.

