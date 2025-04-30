SUV driver slams into pole, knocks out power in Manayunk

A crash just off Main Street left power out in Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The driver of an SUV slammed into a utility pole near Main Street and Leverington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on April 30, 2025, PECO and Philadelphia police said. The crash caused the pole to come down.

The driver wasn't seriously hurt, police said. But, the damage was done as power to residents and businesses was knocked out for hours. Traffic lights weren't working in the area.

As of 6 a.m., PECO said 141 customers continued to deal with the power outage. That number was expected to be cut in half about 30 minutes later.

A crew was headed to the scene and PECO hoped to get the lights back on, a spokesperson said. Since the pole needs to be replaced, power might not be restored until late morning.