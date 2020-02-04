Bucks County

Man Working on Car Killed When Vehicle Falls on Him

A Bucks County man working on his car died after the jack failed and the vehicle fell on him

A man working on a car at his Bucks County home was killed when the vehicle fell on him, authorities said.

The accident happened around 7 p.m. Monday in Bristol Township.

Relatives said the 28-year-old man had been working under his vehicle in his driveway when the jack failed and the vehicle fell on top of him. Emergency responders soon arrived at the scene and tried to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead at the home a short time later.

The man's name has not been released.

The accident remains under investigation.

