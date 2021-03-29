Man and Woman Face Murder Charges After Police Find Dismembered Body in U-Haul Truck

What to Know A man and a woman face murder charges after a dismembered body was found stuffed in a trash bag inside the back of a U-Haul truck in Philadelphia in February.

The District Attorney’s Office approved murder charges against Taray Herring, 47, and Jeanette Pace, 43 in connection to the death of 70-year-old Peter Gerold.

Herring had initially been charged with abuse of a corpse, burglary and other related counts.

Both suspects are currently incarcerated in the Philadelphia Prison System, police said.

Both suspects are currently incarcerated in the Philadelphia Prison System, police said.

Sources told NBC10 someone called police in February because they were worried about 70-year-old Peter Gerold. Officers didn’t find Gerold in his Northeast Philadelphia home on Sanibel Street but left after being told by a neighbor that he often travelled.

However, police said the same neighbor called them the next morning to report a suspicious U-Haul truck near the home. Officers stopped the truck and checked the back, where they found the bag full of body parts, as well as a weapon, investigators said.

A source with knowledge of the investigation said police discovered more body parts in the dumpster of a Wawa store a few blocks away later that same night.

Authorities later removed several exotic pets from the home on Sanibel Street. On Monday, police received DNA results from items taken from the home which they said matched the recovered remains.

Neighbors described Gerold as a kind man and someone who had "never given anyone any trouble."

Investigators have not revealed a possible motive in the murder but said they plan to release additional information at a later time.