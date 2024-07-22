Philadelphia

Man, woman shot on the street in Kensington, police say

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting that took place in Kensington Monday afternoon.

At around 3:59 p.m., police responded to reports of a person with a gun. When police arrived along the 100 block of East Clearfield Street they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

A 28-year-old woman was shot twice in the right arm. She was transported to the hospital where she was placed in stable condition.

A 26-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach. He was also transported to the hospital and placed in critical condition, officials said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

At this time officials have not released any more information about the incident or the victims.

This is being actively investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

