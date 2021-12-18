Man, Woman Shot at Philly Homeless Encampment

A man and a woman were apparently targeted by a gunman who opened fire at a Philadelphia homeless encampment late Friday night, police said.

The pair, 26 and 31 years old, respectively, were at an encampment on the 400 block of East Tusculum Street in the Kensington neighborhood when someone shot them at close range shortly before midnight, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Both were shot twice in the leg and managed to run “a short distance” before they collapsed and were found by SEPTA Transit Police Department officers, who rushed them to Temple University Hospital, according to police.

The man was listed in stable condition, while the woman was listed in critical condition.

Police said they suspected the victims were targeted because they were shot at such close range. The gunman, meanwhile, managed to get away.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.