Man, Woman Sentenced for Sexually Abusing Children in ‘House of Evil'

Editor's Note: The details of this story are graphic and could be disturbing for readers.

A Bucks County man and woman will face decades in prison after they repeatedly sexually assaulted three children and filmed their abuse for years inside what was described as a “house of evil.”

Leonard Hewitt Sr., 51, and Krystyn Anne Smock, 40, both of Bristol Township, pleaded guilty last year to rape of of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer or filming sexual acts and criminal conspiracy.

On Tuesday, Hewitt was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in state prison while Smock was sentenced to 15 to 30 years. Both will be required to register as sex offenders for the rest of their lives.

Officials have not revealed how Hewitt and Smock initially met the victims. During sentencing, President Judge Wallace H. Batemen Jr. called their actions “monstrous,” saying that the “abuse occurred by two people who are supposed to care for them, protect them and love them.”

The sexual abuse occurred between January 2014 and October 2019. In January 2020, one of the victims came forward, and Smock and Hewitt were both arrested shortly after.

In a victim impact statement, the father of one of the victims described Hewitt and Smock’s home as a “house of evil” and said his daughter had, “her childhood stolen from her.”

In January 2020, one of the victims, a 10-year-old girl, told investigators she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Hewitt inside his Bristol Township home. Police then spoke with a second victim who told them she was also sexually abused by Hewitt beginning when she was 12 or 13 years of age.

A third victim, a 14-year-old boy, told investigators Hewitt showed him videos on his cellphone of the first victim being sexually abused by Smock while Hewitt filmed.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant for Hewitt’s cellphones and video equipment which led to the recovery of a video camera. The recordings on the camera, which showed Hewitt repeatedly sexually abusing the first victim while Smock filmed, went back as far as 2014. Investigators said the victim was approximately 5-years-old during the initial abuse, based on the timestamp.

Police later found more homemade child pornography after seizing Hewitt’s cellphone as well as Smock’s three cellphones and laptop.

“In total, over 40 videos were recovered depicting homemade child pornography with the [three victims],” Deputy District Attorney Kristin McElroy said. “These defendants are depraved.”