Philadelphia police investigating late-night shooting that left 2 injured

The incident happened on the 4600 block of Morris Street around 11:38 p.m. Friday, police said

By Cherise Lynch

A man and a woman were hospitalized after a shooting Friday night in Philadelphia, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the 4600 block of Morris Street around 11:38 p.m. after receiving reports of a person with a gun.

Upon arrival, police said an 18-year-old man was found lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to the chest and lower back area. Officers took him to the hospital and he was placed in critical condition.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was transported to the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the left ankle. She was placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding this shooting to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the department's line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

