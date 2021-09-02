Man, Woman Injured After Building Collapses in Kensington

A man and a woman were injured after a building collapsed in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Thursday night.

Police said store front properties with apartments above collapsed along the 2200 block of North Front Street. A 68-year-old woman and 69-year-old man were both inside at the time of the collapse.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"So I'm sitting here just watching it, my arms crossed, watching like, 'Alright the first building collapsed.' And then the second one collapsed," a witness told NBC10. "So when the second one collapsed, I got kind of nervous. I'm like, 'Wait, my car is parked across the street.'"

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries. The woman was also taken to Temple with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the collapse and whether or not heavy rains from the recent storm was a factor.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.