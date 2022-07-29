Man, Woman in Their 70s Die as Fire Erupts in East Mount Airy Home

A man and woman in their 70s died when a fire broke out in their Philadelphia home Friday morning, fire and police sources said.

The fire broke out around midnight at the home on the 1000 block of Dorset Street in the East Mount Airy neighborhood, the sources told NBC10.

The pair were not immediately identified, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

Due to other fatal fires, authorities in Philadelphia continually recommend that people get smoke alarms on each floor of their home. They also recommend people plan an escape route and close their bedroom doors at night to reduce the spread of smoke and flames, a practice nicknamed “close before you doze.”