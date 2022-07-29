Philadelphia

Man, Woman in Their 70s Die as Fire Erupts in East Mount Airy Home

The pair were not immediately identified, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation

By Rudy Chinchilla

Police crime scene tape in the foreground. Background shows fire truck with sirens on parked in the middle of the street and flanked by cars.
NBC10

A man and woman in their 70s died when a fire broke out in their Philadelphia home Friday morning, fire and police sources said.

The fire broke out around midnight at the home on the 1000 block of Dorset Street in the East Mount Airy neighborhood, the sources told NBC10.

The pair were not immediately identified, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

Due to other fatal fires, authorities in Philadelphia continually recommend that people get smoke alarms on each floor of their home. They also recommend people plan an escape route and close their bedroom doors at night to reduce the spread of smoke and flames, a practice nicknamed “close before you doze.”

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaEast Mount Airy
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us