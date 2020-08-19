What to Know Two Bronx, New York, residents face assault charges in the beating of a 17-year-old Sesame Place worker who suffered a broken jaw in the attack.

Troy McCoy was arrested at his home by U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning. Shakerra Bonds is expected to surrender to face charges.

The attack over coronavirus safety measures left the teenage worker hospitalized for a week, Middletown Township police say.

Two New Yorkers now face charges for an attack that broke the jaw of a teenage Sesame Place worker in a face mask dispute earlier this month at the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, theme park. The attack left the teen hospitalized for seven days.

On Wednesday morning, U.S Marshals arrested Troy McCoy at his Bronx, New York, home, Middletown Township police said.

McCoy, 39, attempted to barricade himself in his home but Marshals were able to get into the home and arrest him, police said. McCoy is set to be brought back to Bucks County to face aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy, disorderly conduct and harassment charges.

Shakerra Bonds – a 31-year-old who lives in the same home as McCoy – is expected to surrender in Middle Township to face simple assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and harassment charges, police said.

The alleged assault occurred on Aug. 9 when a 17-year-old employee told duo that they were required to wear masks while in the park due to coronavirus safety measures.

The duo then confronted the teenage worker at the Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventure ride and punched him in the face, police said. The teen fell to the ground. Bonds is accused of also punching another Sesame Place worker who came to the teen's aid.

The man and woman then fled from the scene as park security chased after them. Investigators said they were last seen driving away in a vehicle registered in New York.

The teen suffered a broken jaw and damaged teeth. He was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Middletown where he underwent surgery. On Wednesday, police said the teen had spent a week in the hospital.

Investigators used surveillance video, park reservation and transaction records and vehicle registration to track down McCoy and Bonds.

It is unclear if McCoy or Bonds have an attorney who could comment on their behalf.