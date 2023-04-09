Man, Woman Arrested, Charged with Murder in Newark Shooting

Law enforcement officials in Delaware announced the arrests of two people who had been sought in connection with the shooting death of a man in Delaware that occurred on March 19.

According to police, on Saturday, officers apprehended Charles Lowe, 44, of Felton, and Sierra Steiner, 28, of Newark. The pair have been charged with murder and related charges in the killing of a driver who was found slumped in his vehicle after he had been shot.

Officials have not yet released the victim's identity.

The initial incident happened just before 6 a.m. on March 19 when officers responded to a vehicle crash along Old County Road in Newark, police said.

At that time, officials said, they found a vehicle in a wooded area after the man at the driver's seat had been shot.

Further investigation, police said, revealed that the shooting occurred near the 2400 block of Old County Road, after the victim pulled onto private property and was parked on Dolphin Drive.

Officials said at that time a woman -- who police believe was Steiner -- had gotten into the passenger seat of the victim's car, when a vehicle investigators said was driven by Lowe, parked behind the victim. Lowe, officials allege, then got out of his car and approached the victim in the driver’s seat.

When the victim attempted to drive away, officers said, he was shot and his car traveled forward, crashing in a wooded area.

Lowe and Steiner, officials allege, then fled the scene of the killing together.

Law enforcement officials said that officers in Elkton, Maryland located the pair's vehicle on Saturday and they were apprehended after they attempted to flee from police and crashed their vehicle inside a parking lot.