NJ man, woman charged in 2024 death of toddler

A man and a woman were arrested in connection to the death of toddler last year in Gloucester County, New Jersey, according to police.

On June 3, 2024, officers with the Woodbury City Police Department were called to a home on the 400 block of Deptford Avenue for reports of an unresponsive 2-year-old, officials said.

The officers tried life-saving measures and took the child to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Two people were ultimately charged in connection to the boy's death after a joint investigation between the Gloucester County Prosecutors Office and the Woodbury City Police Department that lasted for several months.

Amanda Schools, 35, and Tyler Sullivan, 28, both of Woodbury, are each facing aggravated manslaughter, reckless manslaughter and endangering welfare of children among other related charges, police announced.

Schools and Sullivan were arrested during the week of Jan. 27, 2025 and are being held in the Salem County Jail.