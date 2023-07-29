New Jersey

Man, woman and dog killed in murder-suicide in Ocean County, NJ home

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A woman was found dead in her home along with a dog and a man in Ocean County, New Jersey Saturday morning, according to the police.

At approximately 5:10 a.m. officers from the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call from a woman saying she believed someone was breaking into her apartment on Whitemarsh Court, police said.

When police arrived they had to make forced entry into the residence where they located the body of a 49-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the face, a dog with gunshot wounds and a 52-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The woman and dog were dead when police arrived, but the man was conscious and was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

Investigators say it appears that the man shot the woman and the dog before turning the gun on himself.

The investigation is still ongoing and no additional information was provided at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

