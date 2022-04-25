Man, Woman and Child Killed in Apparent Double Murder-Suicide

An investigation is underway after a man, woman and child were all killed in an apparent double murder-suicide inside a Chester County home.

On Monday, East Marlborough Township Police responded to a home on Federal Walk in Kennett Square for a wellbeing check. When they arrived they found the bodies of a 55-year-old man, 50-year-old woman and 12-year-old child. All three had died from apparent gunshot wounds. Multiple cartridge casings were found at the scene while a semi-automatic handgun was spotted on the floor near the man.

Investigators believe the incident was a double murder-suicide. Detectives also learned there was a history of domestic violence inside the home.

“This is an inconceivable tragedy for the victims’ family, their loved ones, and our community,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “You have my deepest sympathy. We will use all our resources to determine why this heartbreaking and senseless incident happened. This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the public as soon as possible.”

Chester County detectives and East Marlborough Police are investigating the incident.

“We are doing a thorough investigation into the events that led up to this horrible incident,” East Marlborough Township Police Chief Robert Clarke said. “While residents may be feeling uneasy in light of this event, I assure everyone that community safety is our number one priority.”

If you have any information on the incident, call Chester County Detective Christine Bleiler at 610-344-6866 or Sgt. Kevin Urbany at 610-444-5075.

If you feel unsafe around someone you love, contact the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County’s 24/7 hotline at 888-711-6270 or 610-431-1430. Call 911 if you are in immediate danger.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "Home" to 741741.