Man had weed, bong in car during crash that killed Montco couple, police say

Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County have announced the arrest of a 21-year-old Harleysville man after a couple from Hatfield Township was killed in a crash that happened on June 8, 2024.

According to police officials, Michael Lennon, 21, of Harleysville, has been arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI, reckless endangerment and related offenses for his, alleged, involvement in a crash along Bethlehem Pike that killed Jaime Burgos, 87, and 80-year-old Eva Burgos, both of Hatfield Township.

Officials claim that, at about 6 p.m. on June 8, 2024, Lennon was driving a 2011 Ford Escape at a high rate of speed, southbound along Bethlehem Pike, when he attempted to turn at Bergey Road and lost control of his vehicle.

At that time, law enforcement officials claim, Lennon's vehicle struck a plastic divider at that intersection and traveled over an island and through delineators, before striking the front drivers side and rear door of a Toyota Camry carrying a driver and three passengers -- including Jaime and Eva Burgos.

The couple were taken to a nearby hospital after the crash where they were pronounced, officials said.

According to police, at the scene of the crash, Lennon told officers he "had marijuana and a bong" inside his vehicle -- which officers allegedly recovered -- and he tested positive to being under the influence of marijuana at the time the incident occurred.

Inside the vehicle, police official said, officers also recovered several empty marijuana containers, three containers of medical marijuana and a vaping device.

Lennon is in police custody on $200,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 20, 2025.