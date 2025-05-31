Man with pipe breaks into home and assaults residents in Franklinville, NJ: Police

A man armed with a metal pipe forced his way into a home in Franklinville, New Jersey, on Saturday morning and assaulted a man and woman inside before fleeing, Franklin Township police said.

Police were called to the 800 block of Little Mill Road at 8:49 a.m. on Saturday, May 31, for a call of an amred home invasion, officials said.

The man inside the home tried to stop the armed assailant, identified by police as 53-year-old Shawn Huntsinger of Franklinville, but he was able to enter the home after trying to kick down the door and assault two people inside, officials said.

The man was treated with minor injuries, officials said.

According to police, they were able to identify Huntsinger as the suspect and surround his home, where a SWAT team had to be called to end the criminal barricade after he did not comply with verbal commands to come out to police.

Huntsinger currently remains in custody and has been charged with armed burglary, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal mischief and simple assault, officials said.

The circumstances that led to the incident are not known at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.