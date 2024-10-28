Man arrested after threatening student with gun, boarding SEPTA train

Philadelphia police have arrested a man who they say was seen with a gun in Center City Monday afternoon.

On Monday, October 28, at approximately 1:06 p.m., police responded to 1500 Market Street in reference to a radio call, for a person with a gun which occurred at 34 S. 4th Street.

Mastery Charter School-Lenfest Campus is nearby this area, located at 35 S 4th Street.

"Mastery Schools is aware of an incident that occurred today after dismissal where a non-student flashed a gun at a Lenfest student and then left the area. Police were called and it is our understanding that an arrest was made. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We’re thankful to the police for their quick response," a spokesperson from Mastery Schools said.

A witness told police they saw a gun on the man who then got on a SEPTA train and police stopped the man at 1500 Market Street, police said.

Police recovered the gun, and the man was placed under arrest. The male taken into custody and gave police a date of birth making him 21 years old.

No further updates at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.