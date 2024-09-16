Man who impersonated police sought in Chester Co.

Pennsylvania State Police officials are investigating after, they said, a driver claimed they had been tailgated by a man pretending to be a police officer -- who attempted to pull them over -- while driving along U.S. 1.

According to police, the driver told law enforcement officials that, on Friday at about 6:30 a.m., as they were headed northbound on U.S. 1, through Upper Oxford Township, their car was tailgated by a black Cadillac Escalade for 'several miles" before the man behind the wheel of the Cadillac produced a red and blue "bubble light" and a siren.

At that point, police said the man in the Cadillac attempted to stop the victim's vehicle.

Police described the suspected imposter in the Cadillac as "heavy-set man" who stood about six-foot, two-inches tall and appeared to be somewhere between 40 and 50 years old.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

He had black hair, a tan complexion and was wearing a "police style" uniform, according to law enforcement officials.

State Police officials are asking anyone who may have information about this case to contact Troop J, Avondale Station at 610-268-2022.