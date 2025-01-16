Pennsylvania

Man who fled overseas amid claims he raped Pa. student to be extradited to US

French Appeal Court prosecutors say an American man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old Gettysburg College student in 2013 is being extradited to the United States

By Nicolas Vaux-montagny and Sylvie Corbet

This undated wanted poster, provided by the U.S. Marshals, shows Ian Cleary, of Saratoga, Calif. U.S.
U.S. Marshals via AP

French Appeal Court prosecutors said an American man accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, “So I raped you," was being extradited Thursday to the United States.

The Appeal Court prosecutors’ office in Metz, in northeastern France, said Ian Cleary was handed over to U.S. authorities at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Cleary, 31, of Saratoga, California, was detained in April in Metz after a three-year search. He has been held in custody pending extradition proceedings since his arrest. The Appeal Court in Metz ruled in July that he could be extradited.

Cleary had been the subject of an international search since authorities in Pennsylvania issued a 2021 felony warrant in the case weeks after an Associated Press story detailed the reluctance of local prosecutors to pursue campus sex crimes.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The arrest warrant accuses Cleary of stalking an 18-year-old Gettysburg College student at a party in 2013, sneaking into her dorm and sexually assaulting her while she texted friends for help. He was a 20-year-old Gettysburg student at the time, but didn’t return to campus.

The accuser, Shannon Keeler, had a rape exam done the same day. She gathered witnesses and evidence and spent years urging officials to file charges. She went to authorities again in 2021 after discovering the Facebook messages that seemed to come from Cleary’s account.

“So I raped you,” the sender wrote in a string of messages.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Crime and Courts 16 mins ago

NJ mayor says ‘only ‘guilty' of good parenting' while pleading not guilty to tampering

Bucks County 47 mins ago

Police: Man killed woman in Bucks Co. hotel, fled to NJ to attack her family

“I’ll never do it to anyone ever again.”

“I need to hear your voice.”

“I’ll pray for you.”

According to the June 2021 warrant, police verified that the Facebook account used to send the messages belonged to Cleary.

The AP doesn’t typically identify sexual assault victims without their permission, which Keeler has granted.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us