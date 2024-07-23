Police officials have announced charges following Sunday's mass shooting that left three men dead -- including two brothers -- and another six people injured during a party in the Carroll Park section of West Philadelphia.

On Tuesday morning, Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore posted information about the charges on social media.

Regarding the Triple Murder/Shooting that occurred on 1200 N Alden St., @PhillyPolice Detectives, w/ assistance from the @philadao have developed evidence to charge one of our shooting victims, a 28/M, with 3-counts of murder, 5-counts of attempted murder and related offenses. — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) July 23, 2024

Police have charged Tahir Shoatz, 28, who was shot in his shoulders and knee, as one of the offenders believed to have been involved in this incident.

In his online post, Vanore said investigators, along with assistance from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, have developed enough evident to charge Shoatz with three counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and related offenses.

Also, on Tuesday morning, officials identified the three men who died: Akil Jones, 33, who was pronounced at the scene along with his brother, Rashie Jones, 29, and 23-year-old Sakayi Robinson.

On Monday, city officials gathered to discuss the incident, saying it arose following an altercation that escalated into a violent shooting spree.

Léelo en español aquí

"This was a gun battle," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel on Monday. "This was not an individual who just came down the block and shot nine people."

It was an incident that, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has said, will not go unpunished.

According to police, the mass shooting on Sunday, happened during an unregistered block party where about 100 to 150 people were in attendance, near the intersection of Alden Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia at about 2 a.m.

In speaking to NBC10 at the scene of the incident, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said Sunday that, one of the slayings was likely targeted, as a 33-year-old man -- who has now been identified as Akil Jones -- was shot at "very close range."

Officials said an investigation is still ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.