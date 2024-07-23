West Philadelphia

Man hurt in West Philly mass shooting charged with 3 counts of murder

A 28-year-old man who was wounded in a mass shooting that happened in West Philly on Sunday has been charged in the murders of three people who were killed in that incident, officials say

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after a mass shooting at a party at Alden Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia left three people dead early Sunday.
NBC10

Police officials have announced charges following Sunday's mass shooting that left three men dead -- including two brothers -- and another six people injured during a party in the Carroll Park section of West Philadelphia.

On Tuesday morning, Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore posted information about the charges on social media.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police have charged Tahir Shoatz, 28, who was shot in his shoulders and knee, as one of the offenders believed to have been involved in this incident.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

In his online post, Vanore said investigators, along with assistance from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, have developed enough evident to charge Shoatz with three counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and related offenses.

Also, on Tuesday morning, officials identified the three men who died: Akil Jones, 33, who was pronounced at the scene along with his brother, Rashie Jones, 29, and 23-year-old Sakayi Robinson.

On Monday, city officials gathered to discuss the incident, saying it arose following an altercation that escalated into a violent shooting spree.

Léelo en español aquí

"This was a gun battle," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel on Monday. "This was not an individual who just came down the block and shot nine people."

It was an incident that, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has said, will not go unpunished.

West Philadelphia Jul 22

‘This was a gun battle': Fight at West Philly block party led to mass shooting, city officials say

Shootings Jul 21

‘A lot of unanswered questions': 3 dead, 6 hurt in mass shooting at party in West Philadelphia

According to police, the mass shooting on Sunday, happened during an unregistered block party where about 100 to 150 people were in attendance, near the intersection of Alden Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia at about 2 a.m.

In speaking to NBC10 at the scene of the incident, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said Sunday that, one of the slayings was likely targeted, as a 33-year-old man -- who has now been identified as Akil Jones -- was shot at "very close range."

Officials said an investigation is still ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

West Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us