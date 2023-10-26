Philadelphia

Man shot and killed while washing car in North Philly, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police investigating a shooting scene in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.
NBC10 Philadelphia

A man was washing a car in North Philadelphia when he was fatally shot multiple times, police said.

The 31-year-old was outside on the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue when he was shot in the head, neck and in each hand, according to officials.

Léelo en español aquí

This all unfolded just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Police responding to the scene took the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m., police said.

No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.

As of Wednesday, at least 352 people had been killed in the city so far in 2023, according to police data. That's down about 20% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be one of the deadliest years in the past 16 years.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

