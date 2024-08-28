Man wanted after smashing the windshields of multiple vehicles in Center City

Philadelphia police are searching for a man they said smashed the windshields of several vehicles in Center City on Tuesday.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m., the suspect was seen smashing windshields on the 900 and 1000 blocks of Spruce St.

Video released by the Philadelphia Police Department shows the man jumping on top of vehicles while carrying a backpack.

Police describe the suspect as a man with a beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark hat, a light-colored hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, black, red, and white sneakers.

Wanted: Suspect for Multiple Vandalisms in the 9th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/u9cMomYVlL pic.twitter.com/rGCjeChkNQ — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) August 28, 2024

If you see the suspect, police say do not approach him and contact 9-1-1 immediately. You can contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information about this crime or the suspect.

You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).