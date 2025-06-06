Pennsylvania

Police searching for man wanted in connection to homes that were robbed in Delco

A man who was last seen wearing a white hat with a blue and white checkered shirt is wanted by police in Delaware County after allegedly robbing two homes.

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man is wanted after he allegedly robbed Pennsylvania homes last weekend, according to officials with the Upper Darby Police Department.

The robberies happened at two houses in Upper Darby on Sunday, June 1, police said.

Police released a photo of the suspect wanted in connection to the robberies. In the photo he has a beard and is seen wearing a white-colored hat with a blue and white checkered shirt.

If you know who he is and where he may be, please contact the Upper Darby Police Detective Division by calling 610-734-7693 right away.

