A man is wanted after he allegedly robbed Pennsylvania homes last weekend, according to officials with the Upper Darby Police Department.

The robberies happened at two houses in Upper Darby on Sunday, June 1, police said.

who is believed to be involved in both incidents.

If you recognize this individual or have information regarding his identity or whereabouts, please contact the Upper Darby Police Detective Division immediately at 610-734-7693 or any of our social media platforms. — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) June 6, 2025

Police released a photo of the suspect wanted in connection to the robberies. In the photo he has a beard and is seen wearing a white-colored hat with a blue and white checkered shirt.

If you know who he is and where he may be, please contact the Upper Darby Police Detective Division by calling 610-734-7693 right away.